Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81we00tnin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE00TNIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE00TNIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 35,690 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 7.3 Hrs Battery and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹35,690 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.8 Kg weight Battery life 7.3 Hrs See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81we00tnin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 35 W AC Adapter W

Battery life 7.3 Hrs Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD TN Anti-glare 200 Nits Display

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) General Information Brand Lenovo

Weight 1.8 Kg weight

Model (81WE00TNIN)

Colour Silver

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Operating System Type 64-bit Memory RAM type DDR4

Capacity 4 GB

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Webcam Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 1.2 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage HDD type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

