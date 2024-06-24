Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (81ym002tin) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,490 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,490 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (81YM002TIN) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop in India is Rs. 40,490. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 81YM002TIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check