Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14irl8 (82xd0040in) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 85,190 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 85,190 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 (82XD0040IN) Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop in India is Rs. 85,190. It comes in the following colors: Cloud Grey. The status of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 14IRL8 82XD0040IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check