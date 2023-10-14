 Lenovo K3 Note Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lenovo K3 Note

Lenovo K3 Note is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6752 Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K3 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K3 Note now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek MT6752
13 MP
5 MP
2900 mAh
Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Lenovo K3 Note Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo K3 Note in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lenovo K3 Note base model with 2 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo K3 Note in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lenovo K3 Note base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, White and Yellow.

Lenovo K3 Note

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White, Yellow
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo K3 Note Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 2900 mAh
  • MediaTek MT6752
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 750 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 36 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 2900 mAh
Camera
  • PureCel Sensor
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 8 mm
  • 150 grams
  • 152.6 mm
  • 76.2 mm
  • Black, White, Yellow
Display
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 16:9
  • 401 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 71.55 %
  • Yes
General
  • Lenovo
  • VIBE UI
  • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
  • June 25, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • Head: 1.590 W/kg, Body: 0.688 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 2 GB
  • Mali-T760 MP2
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6752
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Lenovo SHAREit, Lenovo SYNCit
  • No
Storage
  • Up to 9.85 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Mobiles By Brand

Lenovo K3 Note FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo K3 Note in India? Icon Icon

Lenovo K3 Note price in India at 9,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K3 Note? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lenovo K3 Note? Icon Icon

How long does the Lenovo K3 Note last? Icon Icon

What is the Lenovo K3 Note Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lenovo K3 Note Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

