Lenovo K6 Power 32gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Lenovo K6 Power 32GB

Lenovo K6 Power 32GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,965 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K6 Power 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K6 Power 32GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹10,965
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
13 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo K6 Power 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo K6 Power 32GB in India is Rs. 10,965.  This is the Lenovo K6 Power 32GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo K6 Power 32GB in India is Rs. 10,965.  This is the Lenovo K6 Power 32GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Dark Grey.

Lenovo K6 Power 32GB

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Dark Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo K6 Power 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Up to 33 Hours(4G)
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • No
  • Fixed Focus
  • CMOS image sensor
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 145 grams
  • 141.9 mm
  • Gold, Silver, Dark Grey
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 70.3 mm
  • 9.3 mm
Display
  • 68.93 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 441 ppi
General
  • December 6, 2016 (Official)
  • Lenovo
  • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Head: 0.600 W/kg, Body: 0.972 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 505
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 23.9 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
Lenovo K6 Power 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Lenovo K6 Power 32Gb in India? Icon Icon

Lenovo K6 Power 32Gb price in India at 10,965 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K6 Power 32Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lenovo K6 Power 32Gb? Icon Icon

What is the Lenovo K6 Power 32Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lenovo K6 Power 32Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

