Lenovo Legion 5 (82au00q0in) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00Q0IN Laptop Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00Q0IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹59,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.3 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00Q0IN Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 82AU00Q0IN Laptop in India is Rs. 59,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Legion 5 82au00q0in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 60 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Features Full HD IPS 250nits Display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type LED

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Touchscreen No

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Black

Weight 2.3 Kg weight

Thickness 23.6 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Type 64-bit

Dimensions(WxDxH) 363 x 259 x 23.6 mm

Brand Lenovo

Model 5 (82AU00Q0IN) Memory Memory Slots 2

Capacity 8 GB

Expandable Memory 16 GB

RAM speed 2933 Mhz

Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4 Multimedia Speakers Stereo Speakers

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Sound Technologies HD Audio, Realtek ALC3287 codec

Microphone Type Dual Array Microphone

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Wi-Fi Version 6

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 2.5 Ghz

Graphics Memory 4 GB

Processor Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard English White Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard Yes Ports Ethernet Ports 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 3

USB 2.0 slots 1 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

