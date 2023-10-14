Lenovo Legion 5 (82b500eein) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 (82B500EEIN) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 82B500EEIN Laptop in India is Rs. 142,999. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Black.
The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 82B500EEIN Laptop in India is Rs. 142,999. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.