Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (82jq00jcin) Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (82jq00jcin) Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 82JQ00JCIN

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 82JQ00JCIN is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 139,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 82JQ00JCIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 82JQ00JCIN now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹139,990
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1600 Pixels
    2.4 Kg
    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (82JQ00JCIN) Price in India

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (82JQ00JCIN) price in India starts at Rs.139,990. The lowest price of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (82JQ00JCIN) is Rs.140,984 on amazon.in which is available in Storm Grey (Top), Black (Bottom) colour.

    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 82jq00jcin Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
    Battery
    • 8 Hrs
    • 80 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, Anti-Glare, Dolby Vision, Free-Sync, G-Sync, Non-Touch, HDR 400, 100% sRGB, 500 Nits, 165Hz
    • 165 Hz
    • 189 ppi
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • No
    • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
    General Information
    • 2.4 Kg
    • 225 x 356 x 27  mm
    • Storm Grey (Top), Black (Bottom)
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • (82JQ00JCIN)
    • 64-bit
    • Lenovo
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Nahimic 3D Audio
    • 720
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.1
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800H
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 6 GB
    • 3.3 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 82jq00jcin