Lenovo Legion 5i (82au00b9in) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00B9IN Laptop Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00B9IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 95,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00B9IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00B9IN Laptop now with free delivery.