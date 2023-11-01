Lenovo Legion 7i (81yu0029in) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU0029IN Laptop Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU0029IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 161,494 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU0029IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU0029IN Laptop now with free delivery.