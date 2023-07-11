Lenovo Legion Y530 (81fv00q3in) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion Y530 81FV00Q3IN Laptop Lenovo Legion Y530 81FV00Q3IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 94,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹94,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) SSD Capacity 128 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.3 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Legion Y530 81fv00q3in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Weight 2.3 Kg weight

Colour Black

Operating System Type 64-bit

Thickness 24.1 Millimeter thickness

Brand Lenovo

Dimensions(WxDxH) 364 x 260 x 24.1 mm

Model Y530 (81FV00Q3IN)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Memory Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM speed 2133 Mhz

Capacity 8 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Speakers Dual Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Internal Microphone Networking Bluetooth Version 4.1

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

Graphics Memory 4 GB

Processor Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)

Clockspeed 2.2 Ghz Peripherals Keyboard Gaming Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 3 Storage HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

SSD Capacity 128 GB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

HDD type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

