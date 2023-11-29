 Lenovo Loq 15irh8 (82xv00brin) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Processor , 5.32 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹114,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
5.32 Hrs
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop in India is Rs. 114,990.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00BRIN) Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo Loq 15irh8 82xv00brin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 170 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 5.32 Hrs
Display Details
  • Full HD IPS 350nits Anti-Glare 45% NTSC Refresh Rate: 144Hz G-SYNC
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 350 nits
General Information
  • 15IRH8 (82XV00BRIN)
  • 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Lenovo
  • Storm Grey
  • 22.1 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.4 Kg weight
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • 2
  • DDR5
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Dual Array Microphones
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • HD Audio
  • Yes
  • Dual Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • 10
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • White , English
Ports
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lenovo Loq 15irh8 82xv00brin Laptop