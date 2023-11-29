Lenovo Loq 15irh8 (82xv00brin) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Processor , 5.32 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 82XV00BRIN Laptop now with free delivery.