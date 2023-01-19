 Lenovo P770 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo P770

    Lenovo P770

    Lenovo P770 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortext A9 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo P770 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo P770 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16308/heroimage/lenovo-p770-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16308/images/Design/lenovo-p770-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16308/images/Design/lenovo-p770-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16308/images/Design/lenovo-p770-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P16308/images/Design/lenovo-p770-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,990
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortext A9
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,990
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    3500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo P770 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 29(2G)
    • Up to 644(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 29(2G)
    • Up to 644(2G)
    • 3500 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    • 133 mm
    • 11.9 mm
    • 67 mm
    • 161 grams
    Display
    • 245 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 62.61 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • November 27, 2012
    • P770
    • Lenovo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Speed: HSPA , EV-DO category Rev.A GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 531 Ultra
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortext A9
    • MediaTek
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Document Viewer
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo P770 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo P770 in India?

    Lenovo P770 price in India at 12,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo P770?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo P770?

    How long does the Lenovo P770 last?

    What is the Lenovo P770 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo P770 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo P770