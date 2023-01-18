Lenovo S860 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo S860 Lenovo S860 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo S860 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo S860 now with free delivery.