Lenovo Tab 7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab 7

Lenovo Tab 7 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab 7 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab 7 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
6.98 inches (17.73 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
260 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab 7 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 7 in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Lenovo Tab 7 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black and Polar White.

Lenovo Tab 7

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Slate Black, Polar White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab 7 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Width

    98.7 mm

  • Thickness

    8.4 mm

  • Colours

    Slate Black, Polar White

  • Height

    193 mm

  • Weight

    260 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.34 %

  • Screen Size

    6.98 inches (17.73 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    210 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    November 15, 2017 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Tab 7

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Lenovo Tab 7 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab 7