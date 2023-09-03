 Lenovo Tab E8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab E8

Lenovo Tab E8 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4850 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab E8 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab E8 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabE8_Capacity_4850mAh
LenovoTabE8_Ram_1GB
LenovoTabE8_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹7,499
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4850 mAh
1 GB
320 grams
Lenovo Tab E8 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab E8 in India is Rs. 7,499.  This is the Lenovo Tab E8 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Tab E8

( 1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab E8 Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    4850 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4850 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Weight

    320 grams

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Height

    209 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Width

    123 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.44 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    March 1, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab E8

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8163

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab E8 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Latest Tablets

    Lenovo Tab E8