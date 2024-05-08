 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd (2nd Gen) Lte 64gb Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)LTE64GB_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM10HD(2ndGen)LTE64GB_Ram_4GB
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
5000 mAh
4 GB
420 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) LTE 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Iron Grey, Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
67% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL (2 GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE+Volte Calling), Black
₹27,500 ₹9,000
Buy Now
61% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1 inches, 3GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE), Slate Black
₹24,000 ₹9,398
Buy Now
62% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch(25cm), 4 GB, 64 GB, Wi-Fi+LTE), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa-core Processor
₹30,000 ₹11,485
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

60% OFF
Lenovo Tab K10 FHD
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹9,990 ₹25,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Lenovo Tab K10 Fhd
67% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹9,000 ₹27,500
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 32gb
63% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹8,990 ₹24,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Lenovo Tab M10
Lenovo Tab M9
  • Frost Blue
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 3 GB RAM
₹10,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Lenovo Tab M9
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen LTE 64GB Competitors

37% OFF
Wishtel IRA T811
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹11,999 ₹18,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Wishtel Ira T811
52% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹9,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Swipe Slate 3 Lte
29% OFF
Wishtel Ira T803
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹10,615 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Wishtel Ira T803
Honor Pad X8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹8,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Honor Pad X8

Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Weight

    420 grams

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) LTE 64GB

  • Launch Date

    June 3, 2021 (Official)

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?
Tech Videos

Tablets News

Apple launches 11-inch, 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

08 May 2024
Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year

25 Apr 2024

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹26,999
Check Details

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Lavender Purple, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,999
Check Details

realme Pad 2 WiFi

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹17,999
₹24,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M11

Seaform Green, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,999
Check Details

Honor Pad 9

â€ŽSpace Gray, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹22,999
Check Details
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab M10 Hd 2nd Gen Lte 64gb