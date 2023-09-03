 Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3750 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen now with free delivery.
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹6,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v11
3750 mAh
2 GB
237 grams
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen in India is Rs. 6,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 6,450.  This is the Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3750 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    3750 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP Primary Camera

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Colours

    Iron Grey

  • Weight

    237 grams

  • Width

    102.8 mm

  • Height

    176.1 mm

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.43 %

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Launch Date

    September 29, 2021 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Graphics

    Mali-T760 MP2

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Competitors

I Kall N15 2022
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹9,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen I Kall N15 2022
26% OFF
Wishtel Ira T803
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹11,150 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Wishtel Ira T803
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Alcatel 3t 8 2020
55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen Swipe Slate 3 Lte

Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab M7 3rd Gen