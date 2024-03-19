 Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen is a Android v12L tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
LenovoTabP11(2ndGen)_Capacity_7700mAh
LenovoTabP11(2ndGen)_RAM_6GB
Key Specs
₹17,999
11.5 inches (29.21 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12L
6 GB
520 grams
₹15,999 50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen in India is Rs. 17,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 15,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Sage.

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • Width

    169.4 mm

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Height

    269.1 mm

  • Weight

    520 grams

  • Colours

    Storm Grey, Sage

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    11.5 inches (29.21 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.57 %

  • Pixel Density

    203 ppi

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Operating System

    Android v12L

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    August 29, 2023 (Official)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle (89° field-of-view), Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
