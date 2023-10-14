Lenovo Thinkbook 13s Gen 2 (20v9a044ih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (20V9A044IH) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 20V9A044IH Laptop in India is Rs. 79,899. It comes in the following colors: Grey. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 20V9A044IH Laptop in India is Rs. 79,899. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.