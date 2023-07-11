Lenovo Thinkbook 15 (20ve00jsin) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 20VE00JSIN Laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 15 20VE00JSIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 44,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹44,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.7 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkbook 15 20ve00jsin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type LED General Information Thickness 19 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Grey

Dimensions(WxDxH) 355 x 235 x 19 mm

Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 1.7 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo

Model 15 (20VE00JSIN) Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Capacity 4 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No Networking Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports USB 3.0 slots 3

Usb Type C 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

