Lenovo Thinkbook Gen 2 (20vd011cih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(13 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 (20VD011CIH) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop in India is Rs. 68,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Lenovo Thinkbook Gen 2 (20vd011cih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Lenovo Thinkbook Gen 2 20vd011cih Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920x1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare 45% NTSC Keyboard : Non-backlit English (India)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    Gen 2 (20VD011CIH)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Audio

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    3 Years

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Non-, English (India)

  • Pointing Device

    Clickpad

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
