Lenovo Thinkbook Gen 2 (20vd011cih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(13 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIH Laptop in India is Rs. 68,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 2 20VD011CIHLaptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less