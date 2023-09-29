 Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20ra006hig) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20RA006HIG) Laptop
1/1 LenovoThinkpadE14(20RA006HIG)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹69,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.73 Kg weight
₹67,990
Buy Now

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop in India is Rs. 69,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 67,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 FHD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14" FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office H&S 2021/FPR/Backlit Keyboard/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S04X00
₹108,000 ₹67,990
Buy Now
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 FHD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14" FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office H&S 2021/FPR/Backlit Keyboard/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S04W00
₹85,999 ₹68,999
Buy Now
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 14 inches 35 5cm FHD Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 14 inches (35.5cm) FHD Laptop (8GB RAM/ 128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Black/ 1.69kg), 20RAS0W500
₹85,900 ₹69,300
Buy Now

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ra006hig Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • LED
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
  • Full HD LED Anti-glare Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 1.73 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • E14 (20RA006HIG)
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 256 GB
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop Competitors

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RA006HIG Laptop News

    Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ra006hig Laptop