Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20yes00600) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20YES00600 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20YES00600 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, speculated price is Rs 95,759 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹95,759 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Professional Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20yes00600 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD LED Backlight Narrow Bezel Non-Touch Display

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Pixel Density 157 ppi General Information Thickness 18 Millimeter thickness

Brand Lenovo

Model E14 (20YES00600)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Black

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Dimensions(WxDxH) 324 x 221 x 18 mm

Operating System Windows 10 Professional Memory RAM speed 3200 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes Networking Bluetooth Version 5.0

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Yes Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 1.9 Ghz

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon

Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800U Peripherals Backlit Keyboard Yes

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Chiclet Keyboard Ports Usb Type C 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

