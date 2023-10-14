Lenovo Thinkpad L480 (20ls0002us) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad L480 20LS0002US Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad L480 20LS0002US Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 102,246 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad L480 20LS0002US Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad L480 20LS0002US Laptop now with free delivery.