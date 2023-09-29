Lenovo Thinkpad P53 (20qqs0jd0c) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/64 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P53 (20QQS0JD0C) Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/64 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)
(1 TB SSD,64 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS0JD0C Laptop in India is Rs. 221,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.