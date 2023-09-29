Lenovo Thinkpad P53 (20qqs0jd0c) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/64 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS0JD0C Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS0JD0C Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 221,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9850H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS0JD0C Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P53 20QQS0JD0C Laptop now with free delivery.