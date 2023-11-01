 Lenovo Thinkpad T14 (20w0s03d00) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 164,751 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LenovoThinkpadT14(20W0S03D00)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 LenovoThinkpadT14(20W0S03D00)Laptop(CoreI711thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹164,751
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.53 Kg weight
₹143,990 13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop in India is Rs. 164,751.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 143,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop in India is Rs. 164,751.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 143,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 12th Gen Intel Core i7 14 35 56 cm WUXGA IPS 300nits Thin and Light Workstation 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 11 Pro NVIDIA T550 4GB Graphics Backlit Black 1 38Kg 21AKS02800

Lenovo Thinkpad P14s 12th Gen Intel Core i7 14"(35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300nits Thin and Light Workstation (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA T550 4GB Graphics/Backlit/Black/1.38Kg), 21AKS02800
₹165,000 ₹143,990
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20w0s03d00 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
General Information
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 1.53 Kg weight
  • Black
  • Lenovo
  • 329 x 227 x 18 mm
  • T14 (20W0S03D00)
  • 64-bit
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.0
  • 4
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450
  • Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)
  • 2 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S03D00 Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
    Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20w0s03d00 Laptop