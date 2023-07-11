Lenovo Thinkpad T14 (20w0s0td00) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/32 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S0TD00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S0TD00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, speculated price is Rs 157,890 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹157,890 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Professional Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.53 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20w0s0td00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W Display Details Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No General Information Brand Lenovo

Thickness 18 Millimeter thickness

Colour Black

Model T14 (20W0S0TD00)

Operating System Windows 10 Professional

Dimensions(WxDxH) 329 x 227 x 18 mm

Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 1.53 Kg weight Memory Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x32 Gigabyte

Capacity 32 GB

RAM speed 3200 Mhz Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Video Recording 720p HD

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel Iris Xe Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1

USB 3.0 slots 2

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

