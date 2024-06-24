 Lenovo Thinkpad T490 (20rys01h00) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 109,999 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Lenovo Thinkpad T490 (20RYS01H00) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop in India is Rs. 109,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-10210U

Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20rys01h00 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    T490 (20RYS01H00)

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Professional

  • Weight

    1.55 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    329 x 227 x 18.9 mm

  • Thickness

    18.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop

