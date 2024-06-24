Lenovo Thinkpad T490 (20rys01h00) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 109,999 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 109,999 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Thinkpad T490 (20RYS01H00) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop in India is Rs. 109,999. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad T490 20RYS01H00 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check