Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (20kh002jus) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 221,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8650U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (20KH002JUS) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop in India is Rs. 221,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8650U

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (20kh002jus) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 20kh002jus Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Thickness

    21 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    322 x 218 x 21 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Professional

  • Model

    X1 Carbon (20KH002JUS)

  • Weight

    1.13 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR3

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8650U (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.9 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20KH002JUS Laptop

