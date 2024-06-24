Lenovo Thinkpad X280 (20kfs1fw00) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 16 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 16 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Thinkpad X280 (20KFS1FW00) Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check