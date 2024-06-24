Lenovo Thinkpad X280 (20kfs1fw00) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 16 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
512 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad X280 20KFS1FW00 Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less