Lenovo V130 (81hqa034ih) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(10 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V130 81HQA034IH Laptop

Lenovo V130 81HQA034IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 46,999 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V130 81HQA034IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V130 81HQA034IH Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

DOS

Hdd Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-8130U

Lenovo V130 81HQA034IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V130 81HQA034IH Laptop in India is Rs. 46,999.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo V130 81hqa034ih Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    39 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Features

    HD LED Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Grey

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    343 x 247 x 20 mm

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Weight

    1.55 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Model

    V130 (81HQA034IH)

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
