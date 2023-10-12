Lenovo V14 Itl G2 (82ka00llih) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V14 ITL G2 82KA00LLIH Laptop Lenovo V14 ITL G2 82KA00LLIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V14 ITL G2 82KA00LLIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V14 ITL G2 82KA00LLIH Laptop now with free delivery.