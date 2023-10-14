Lenovo V145 (81mta000ih) Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V145 81MTA000IH Laptop Lenovo V145 81MTA000IH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with AMD Dual Core A6-9225 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V145 81MTA000IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V145 81MTA000IH Laptop now with free delivery.