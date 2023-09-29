Lenovo V15 (82c500xxih) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15 6 39 62 cm FHD Thin and Light Laptop
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH
The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82C500XXIH Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82C500XXIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.