Lenovo V15 (82c7003pih) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
Key Specs
₹39,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.8 Kg weight
Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop in India is Rs. 39,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

65% off

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15 6 FHD 250 nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD 250 nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty/Iron Grey/1.7 Kg)
₹98,780 ₹34,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
61% off

Lenovo V15 G2 ALC Laptop

Lenovo V15 G2 ALC Laptop Ryzen 5 3500U/8 GB DDR4/Windows 11/ 512GB PCIe QLC/AMD Vega8 Graphics/15.6 FHD Monitor/Included Warranty 1YR Onsite
₹89,999 ₹34,990
Buy Now
40% off

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15 6 39 62 cm FHD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KBA01HIH
₹59,800 ₹35,990
Buy Now

Lenovo V15 82c7003pih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    30 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

General Information

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362.2 x 251 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    V15 (82C7003PIH)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.8 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Colour

    Iron Grey

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

Networking

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Vega 8

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB
