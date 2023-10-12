Lenovo V15 (82c7003pih) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15 6 FHD 250 nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD 250 nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty/Iron Grey/1.7 Kg)
The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop in India is Rs. 39,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82C7003PIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.