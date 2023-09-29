 Lenovo V15 (82kb00m0ih) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop

Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop

Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoV15(82KB00M0IH)Laptop(CoreI311thGen/4GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 LenovoV15(82KB00M0IH)Laptop(CoreI311thGen/4GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹36,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹34,990 56% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop in India is Rs. 36,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

56% off

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15 6 39 62 cm FHD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 10/MS Office/Iron Grey/1.7 kg), 82KB00M0IH
₹78,654 ₹34,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
40% off

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3 15 6 39 6cm FHD 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.62Kg), 82RK00XDIN
₹50,290 ₹29,990
Buy Now
65% off

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15 6 inch Full HD Laptop

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6-inch Full HD Laptop (4GB RAM/ 256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Grey/ 1.7 kg), 82KBA001IH
₹99,999 ₹34,990
Buy Now
61% off

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 15 6 39 62 cm FHD 1920x1080 Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD(1920x1080) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB DDR4 RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iron Grey/1 Year Onsite Warranty/1.7 kg)
₹89,870 ₹34,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo V15 82kb00m0ih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 38 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • V15 (82KB00M0IH)
  • Lenovo
  • 1.70 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Iron Grey
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Dolby Audio
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • 3.0 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel SoC Platform
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Spill Resistant Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Lenovo

34% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹149,990 ₹189,990
Buy Now
Lenovo V15 82kb00m0ih Laptop Lenovo Yoga 9i
34% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop Competitors

20% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
10% OFF
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB342TS Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
26% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Lenovo V15 82KB00M0IH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Lenovo V15 82kb00m0ih Laptop