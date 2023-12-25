 Lenovo V15 G2 (82qya00min) Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00MIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core - N4500 Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00MIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00MIN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 25 December 2023
LenovoV15G2(82QYA00MIN)Laptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
1/1 LenovoV15G2(82QYA00MIN)Laptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
Key Specs
₹24,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core - N4500
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
6 Hrs
Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00MIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00MIN Laptop in India is Rs. 24,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 G2 82QYA00MIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 21,990.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo V15 G2 82qya00min Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 45 W
  • 2 Cell
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 250 nits
  • 141 ppi
  • FHD Antiglare 250 Nits Display Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics Comes With DirectX 12 Enables Amazing Graphics Monitor Supports: Supports up to 2 Independent Displays
General Information
  • 74 Millimeter thickness
  • Iron Grey
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.70 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • 532.9 x 330 x 74 mm
  • V15 G2 (82QYA00MIN)
Memory
  • 2
  • 8 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • 2933 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built In Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • Intel UHD
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core - N4500
  • 2
Peripherals
  • Buttonless Mylar Surface Multi-Touch Touchpad, Supports Precision TouchPad
  • 6-Row, Spill-Resistant, Multimedia Fn Keys, SMB Service Hot Key, Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • No
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 256 GB
Lenovo Laptops

Latest Laptops

    Lenovo V15 G2 82qya00min Laptop