Lenovo V15 G4 (82yu00w7in) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 G4 82YU00W7IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 7320U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 G4 82YU00W7IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 G4 82YU00W7IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Key Specs
₹31,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 7320U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.65 Kg weight
Lenovo V15 G4 82YU00W7IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 G4 82YU00W7IN Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 G4 82YU00W7IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,890.  It comes in the following colors: Arctic Grey.

Lenovo V15 G4 82yu00w7in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • 250 nits
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD Anti-Glare Display
General Information
  • 1.65 Kg weight
  • 359.2 x 235.8 x 19.9 mm
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Lenovo
  • Arctic Grey
  • V15 G4 (82YU00W7IN)
Memory
  • 1
  • LPDDR5
  • 8 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Dual Array Microphones
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Realtek ALC3287 Codec
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • 4
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 7320U
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals
  • Buttonless Mylar Surface Multi-Touch Touchpad, Supports Precision TouchPad
  • 6-row, Spill-Resistant, Multimedia Fn keys, SMB Service Hot Key, Numeric Keypad
Ports
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Latest Laptops

    Lenovo V15 G4 82yu00w7in Laptop