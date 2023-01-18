 Lenovo V15 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo V15

    Lenovo V15

    Lenovo V15 is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5300U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5300U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.70 Kg weight
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5300U
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    amazon
    ₹ 33,800 M.R.P. ₹74,449
    Lenovo V15 Price in India

    Lenovo V15 price in India starts at Rs.33,999. The lowest price of Lenovo V15 is Rs.33,800 on amazon.in which is available in Iron Grey colour.

    Lenovo V15 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Contrast Ratio: 500:1 90Â° Viewing Angle
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Iron Grey
    • Lenovo
    • 1.70 Kg weight
    • 359 x 236 x 20  mm
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • V15 (82KDA01BIH)
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • Dual Array Microphones
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Dolby Audio
    • Stereo Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2.6 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Radeon
    • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5300U
    Peripherals
    • Buttonless Mylar Surface Multi-Touch Touchpad, Supports Precision TouchPad
    • Yes
    • 6-Row, Spill-Resistant, Multimedia Fn Keys, Numeric Keypad,
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Lenovo V15