 Lenovo V330 (81b0a0ulin) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos
LenovoV330(81B0A0ULIN)Laptop(CoreI38thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_5Hrs
LenovoV330(81B0A0ULIN)Laptop(CoreI38thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB

Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop

Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 42,490 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-8130U

Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop in India is Rs. 42,490.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo V330 (81B0A0ULIN) Laptop (Core I3 8th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
37% off

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15 6 39 62cm FHD Thin Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN
₹58,390 ₹36,990
Buy Now
17% off

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 Intel Core i3 1215U 14 FHD 8GB 512GB SSD DOS 1 Year Warranty Black 1 59 KG 21E3S06Q00

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 Intel Core i3-1215U (14" FHD / 8GB / 512GB SSD/DOS / 1 Year Warranty/Black / 1.59 KG) 21E3S06Q00
₹58,999 ₹49,250
Buy Now
38% off

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 35 56 cm 14 inch Full HD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 35.56 cm (14-inch) Full HD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/ 256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/ 1.59 kg), 20TAS0XE00 with 1 Year Premier Support
₹79,999 ₹49,999
Buy Now

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹36,510
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB015GIN Laptop
  • (1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹34,650
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3 15iml05 81wb015gin Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WE00TPIN Laptop
  • Platinum Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB HDD
₹44,990
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81we00tpin Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS1XH00 Laptop
  • Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 1 TB HDD
₹40,990
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ras1xh00 Laptop
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop Competitors

38% OFF

Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L511WS Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹38,990 ₹62,990
Buy Now
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Asus Vivobook K15 Oled Km513ua L511ws Laptop

HP 14s dy2506TU 546K2PA Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹37,390
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Hp 14s Dy2506tu 546k2pa Laptop

Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹39,790
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Laptop

Acer Swift 3 Laptop
  • (512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹48,937
Check Details
Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Acer Swift 3 Laptop

Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery life

    5 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Display

  • Colour

    Black

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    V330 (81B0A0ULIN)

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    340 x 270 x 20 mm

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
Tech Videos

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 Processor
₹54,999
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹27,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Octa-Core Ryzen 7 Processor
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Core i5 Processor
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Dual-Core Athlon Processor
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel Celeron Dual-Core 1.1 Ghz
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops
Last updated date: 21 November 2023
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo V330 81B0A0ULIN Laptop

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Lenovo V330 81b0a0ulin Laptop