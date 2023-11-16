 Lenovo Yoga 6 13alc6 (82nd004gin) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,500 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹98,500
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.31 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹84,990 25% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop in India is Rs. 98,500.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop in India is Rs. 98,500.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga 6 13ALC6 82ND004GIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 84,990.  It comes in the following colors: Abyss Blue.

Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 13 3 33 78cm FHD IPS 2in1 16GB 512GB SSD Win 11 Office 2021 Backlit KB Fingerprint Digital Pen 3Yr Warranty Alexa 3 Month Game Pass Dark Teal 1 37Kg 82UD0068IN

Lenovo Yoga 6 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 13.3"(33.78cm) FHD+ IPS 2in1 (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Digital Pen/3Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Dark Teal/1.37Kg),82UD0068IN
₹113,290 ₹84,990
Lenovo Yoga 6 13alc6 82nd004gin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 60 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Full HD LED Backlit Glossy IPS Display (300 nits Brightness)
  • Yes
  • 166 ppi
General Information
  • 13ALC6 (82ND004GIN)
  • 18 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.31 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Lenovo
  • Abyss Blue
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 308 x 207 x 18 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 3200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Integrated Dual Array Microphone
  • 2 x 1.5 W Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, High Definition (HD) Audio
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5700U
  • 1.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • English Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 1 TB
