Lenovo Yoga 7i Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo Yoga 7i

    Lenovo Yoga 7i is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 94,787 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 7i from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 7i now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹94,787
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.90 Kg weight
    ₹ 94,787 M.R.P. ₹145,554
    Lenovo Yoga 7i Price in India

    Lenovo Yoga 7i price in India starts at Rs.94,787. The lowest price of Lenovo Yoga 7i is Rs.94,787 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.

    Lenovo Yoga 7i Full Specifications

    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • Yes
    • 141 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • Lenovo
    • 80 Millimeter thickness
    • Windows 10
    • 1.90 Kg weight
    • 304.1 x 520.7 x 80  mm
    • (82BJ0001US)
    • Grey
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 4
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • No
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Lenovo Yoga 7i