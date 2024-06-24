 Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14ikb (81c800qhin) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
LenovoYogaBook520-14IKB(81C800QHIN)Laptop(CoreI38thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs

Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 45,282 in India with Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Gold Metal
Lenovo Yoga Book 520-14IKB (81C800QHIN) Laptop (Core I3 8th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop in India is Rs. 45,282.  It comes in the following colors: Gold Metal. The status of Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-8130U

Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14ikb 81c800qhin Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    520-14IKB (81C800QHIN)

  • Weight

    1.7 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    328 x 229 x 19.9 mm

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Colour

    Gold Metal

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-8130U (8th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14IKB 81C800QHIN Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
    Lenovo Yoga Book 520 14ikb 81c800qhin Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender