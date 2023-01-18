 Lenovo Yoga C940 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Lenovo Yoga C940

    Lenovo Yoga C940 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 113,896 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga C940 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga C940 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹113,896
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1035G4
    256 GB
    8 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹113,896
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1035G4
    256 GB
    8 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Lenovo Yoga C940 Price in India

    Lenovo Yoga C940 price in India starts at Rs.113,896. The lowest price of Lenovo Yoga C940 is Rs.113,896 on amazon.in which is available in Iron Grey colour.

    Lenovo Yoga C940 price in India starts at Rs.113,896. The lowest price of Lenovo Yoga C940 is Rs.113,896 on amazon.in which is available in Iron Grey colour.

    Lenovo Yoga C940 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 48 W
    • 15 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 15 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 157 ppi
    • FHD Display
    • Yes
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 400 nits
    General Information
    • Lenovo
    • 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    • C940 (811Q9000MUS)
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • 320 x 216 x 15  mm
    • Iron Grey
    Memory
    • 3733 Mhz
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Built-In Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-1035G4
    • Intel Iris Plus
    • 4
    • 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 1.1 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 2
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Lenovo Yoga C940