 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14itl05 (82a300dfin) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A300DFIN

    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A300DFIN

    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A300DFIN is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A300DFIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 82A300DFIN now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146780/heroimage/lenovo-14itl05-82a300dfin-146780-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹74,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.36 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 75,000 M.R.P. ₹100,199
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 (82A300DFIN) Price in India

    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 (82A300DFIN) price in India starts at Rs.74,990. The lowest price of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ITL05 (82A300DFIN) is Rs.75,000 on amazon.in which is available in Slate Grey colour.

    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14itl05 82a300dfin Full Specifications

    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • Full HD Anti-glare Display
    • No
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • Slate Grey
    • 320.6 x 208.18 x 14.9  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 1.36 Kg
    • 14ITL05 (82A300DFIN)
    • 64-bit
    • Lenovo
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 1x16 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • High Definition (HD) Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby-branded
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Dual Array Microphones
    • Built-in Stereo Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 2.4 Ghz
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14itl05 82a300dfin