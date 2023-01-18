 Lg G8s Thinq Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG G8s ThinQ

    LG G8s ThinQ is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.79 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 3550 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G8s ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG G8s ThinQ now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹35,990
    128 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.79 GHz, Quad core)
    12 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    8 MP
    3550 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg G8s Thinq Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 12 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    • 3550 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3550 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.9
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • CMOS
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • Black
    • 7.9 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 76.6 mm
    • 181 grams
    • 155.3 mm
    Display
    • 18.7:9
    • 1080 x 2248 pixels
    • OLED
    • 402 ppi
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 81.33 %
    • Yes with notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • G8s ThinQ
    • LG
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • September 29, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.79 GHz, Quad core)
    • Adreno 640
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 13MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Up to 105 GB
    Lg G8s Thinq FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg G8S Thinq in India?

    Lg G8S Thinq price in India at 29,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3550 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G8S Thinq?

    How many colors are available in Lg G8S Thinq?

    What is the Lg G8S Thinq Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg G8S Thinq Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg G8s Thinq