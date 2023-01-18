Lg G8s Thinq Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG G8s ThinQ LG G8s ThinQ is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.79 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 3550 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G8s ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG G8s ThinQ now with free delivery.