 Lg G8x Thinq Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 12 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G8X ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG G8X ThinQ now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    12 MP + 13 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    ₹ 44,999 M.R.P. ₹70,000
    LG G8X ThinQ Price in India

    LG G8X ThinQ price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of LG G8X ThinQ is Rs.44,999 on amazon.in.

    Lg G8x Thinq Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 55m 42s
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • F1.9
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 32 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • Yes, Optical Image Stabilization Plus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 8.4 mm
    • Yes, IP68
    • Aurora Black
    • 192 grams
    • 159.3 mm
    • 75.8 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • 83.09 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    General
    • December 21, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • LG
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • G8X ThinQ
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 640
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • 16.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
