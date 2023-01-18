Lg K7 8gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Lg K7 8Gb in India?
Lg K7 8Gb price in India at 6,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2125 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
