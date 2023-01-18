 Lg K7 8gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG K7 8GB

    LG K7 8GB

    LG K7 8GB is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,349 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2125 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG K7 8GB from HT Tech. Buy LG K7 8GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27327/heroimage/lg-k7-8gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27327/images/Design/lg-k7-8gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27327/images/Design/lg-k7-8gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27327/images/Design/lg-k7-8gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27327/images/Design/lg-k7-8gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,349
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2125 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,349
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2125 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg K7 8gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2125 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2125 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.6
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 72.5 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 143.6 mm
    • 161 grams
    • Titan
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.04 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • LG
    • May 13, 2016 (Official)
    • K7 8GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • Adreno 304
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • 1.5 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 3.4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg K7 8gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg K7 8Gb in India?

    Lg K7 8Gb price in India at 6,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1.5 GB; Battery: 2125 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg K7 8Gb?

    How many colors are available in Lg K7 8Gb?

    What is the Lg K7 8Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg K7 8Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg K7 8gb