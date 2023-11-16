 Lyf Earth 1 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Lyf Phones Lyf Earth 1

Lyf Earth 1

Lyf Earth 1 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Earth 1 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Earth 1 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
LyfEarth1_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
LyfEarth1_FrontCamera_5MP
1/2 LyfEarth1_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
View all Images 2/2 LyfEarth1_FrontCamera_5MP"
Key Specs
₹3,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
3500 mAh
Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
3 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lyf Earth 1 Price in India

The starting price for the Lyf Earth 1 in India is Rs. 3,999.  This is the Lyf Earth 1 base model with 3 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Lyf Earth 1 in India is Rs. 3,999.  This is the Lyf Earth 1 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Lyf Earth 1

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - White
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Lyf Earth 1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3500 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 5 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3500 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Design
  • 162 grams
  • White
  • 154 mm
  • 76.6 mm
  • 7.2 mm
Display
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 70.53 %
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
  • Lyf
  • January 27, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 3 GB
  • Adreno 405
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Lyf
Icon
Lyf C451
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon White
₹2,799
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Lyf C451
Lyf C459
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹2,999
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Lyf C459
Lyf Water 7S
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹4,449
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Lyf Water 7s
Lyf Wind 7S
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹3,990
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Lyf Wind 7s
Lyf Mobiles Icon
Lyf Earth 1 Competitors
Icon
I Kall Z8 Star
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 I Kall Z8 Star
Micromax Bolt Q381
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹3,999
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Micromax Bolt Q381
Ziox Duopix F1
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Gold
₹3,999
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Ziox Duopix F1
Intex Aqua Y4
  • Icon512 MB Below RAM
  • Icon4 GB Below Storage
  • IconBlack
₹4,190
Check Details
Lyf Earth 1 Intex Aqua Y4

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lyf Earth 1 News

Icon
Flip phones
Flip phones: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40, check out these 5 amazing smartphones
16 Nov 2023
iPhone 14
Good news! Apple is extending free usage of iPhone 14 satellite features
16 Nov 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more
16 Nov 2023
Apple iPhone 15
On iPhone 15, here is how to add your signature on official documents
15 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max
UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online
15 Nov 2023
Honor 100 series
Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island
15 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Lyf Earth 1 FAQs

What is the price of the Lyf Earth 1 in India? Icon Icon

Lyf Earth 1 price in India at 19,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Earth 1? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lyf Earth 1? Icon Icon

What is the Lyf Earth 1 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lyf Earth 1 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹77,900
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹89,990
Check Details
IQOO Neo 8 Pro
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Surf, Match Point, Night Rock
₹38,790
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lyf Earth 1